 District 3 - Marysville/Sacramento

Caltrans grows with California - from The Bureau of Highways in 1895 to the present

Information on doing business with Caltrans

Local information contacts and latest news from the Caltrans district office in your area

Caltrans Workers Memorial & Worker Safety Honoring those who lost their lives while building, maintaining, and operating California’s world-class transportation system. & Providing information on how to help keep our workers and our highways safe.

Mile Marker A Caltrans Performance Report

Mission, Vision, Goals Information on doing business with Caltrans

Caltrans Improvement Project Learn how Caltrans is embracing reform and transforming into a modern transportation agency, equipped to handle today's challenges and those of tomorrow.

2-Year Plan 12 policy and program objectives and what it takes to deliver them.